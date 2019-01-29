Dunkin' Just Unleashed Heart-Shaped Donuts & a Crazy-Decadent Double-Filled Donut

With apologies to heart-shaped boxes of chocolate everywhere, it's clear that donuts are a vastly superior treat. Especially if we're talking about that cheap box you picked up at CVS before work because, you know, you forgot about Valentine's Day.
If you're last-minute shopping for something sweet that's not in a heart-shaped box, consider the humble donut. Coworkers and significant others always love a good donut. Plus, there are many Valentine's Day-themed donuts out there, including this batch from Dunkin' (don't you dare say Donuts). The donut shop is bringing back its heart-shaped donuts in a pile of varieties that includes Boston Kreme and jelly-filled. A heart-shaped donut absolutely sends a message, but you know what will really make an impression? Dunkin's new Cookie Dough & Brownie Batter Double Filled Donut. It's the gift that says, 'I know you love absurd food that is also probably super delicious.'
The decadent donut doesn't come in the shape of a heart, however. It's a square topped with chocolate icing and crumbled pie. Inside, it contains cookie dough-flavored filling and brownie batter-flavored butter créme filling. They're having a party inside a pastry and you're invited.
Additionally, for a limited time, you can pick up a 10-count box of Munchkins for two bucks. It'll help fill the tiny chalk-dust lined hole in your heart left by this year's dearth of Sweethearts.
If you don't have a Dunkin' nearby, Tm Horton's will be doing something similar. It has heart-shaped donuts it's calling the Vanilla (filled with raspberry jam) and Chocolate (filled with Venetian cream) Be-Mine Donuts. February is a truly magical month if you like your breakfast dessert served in a charming shape.
