Dunkin' Has a New Holiday Lineup Featuring a White Mocha Hot Chocolate

The holidays are hardly right around the corner, but it's never too early to start getting into the holiday spirit. Although you're probably still snacking on leftover candy and putting off tossing your pumpkins, Dunkin' is shifting its menu into the next season. The coffee purveyor's holiday menu features three new drinks, some returning favorites, and festive food offerings.

Dunkin's new drink offerings are a New Holiday Blend Coffee, a Toasted White Chocolate Signature Latte, and a White Mocha Hot Chocolate. The chain's Holiday Blend features molasses and dried fruit notes, and Dunkin' is giving fans a chance to try it for $2 from November 2 through December 1. The Toasted White Chocolate Signature Latte boasts a creamy white chocolate flavor and is topped with whipped cream, caramel drizzle, and cinnamon sugar. Then there's Dunkin's new White Mocha Hot Chocolate, a new twist on the classic winter beverage that features a milk chocolate profile with hints of white chocolate.

Dunkin' is also bringing back its Peppermint Mocha Signature Latte, which fans already know and love. The beverage is seasonal, which means it won't be available forever.

As for food Dunkin's holiday menu has plenty of festive options to offer. Customers can enjoy Pancake Minis, which come six to an order and are filled with maple bits. There's also the Cranberry Orange Muffin, which will be available for a limited time. The muffin is packed with cranberries and topped with sanding sugar.

'Tis the season to be jolly, and it's a whole lot easier to get there with festive food and drink.