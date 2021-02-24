Dunkin' Just Added Avocado Toast & Grilled Cheese Sandwiches to the Menu

If you have been on the internet over the last several years, you might be aware that avocado toast, which typically consists of some combination of toasted bread and avocado in sliced or mashed form, is the bane of a generation. Millennials are said to be so vulnerable to avocado toast’s dynamic flavor and texture sensations that the all day cafe staple has single handedly prevented those born from about 1981 to 1996 from buying homes, starting families, and, generally speaking, advancing capitalism in a traditionally acceptable way.

In short order, avocado toast became a kind of synonym for a type of no-good, brunching, food-photographing, nebulously young person who didn’t have enough sense to plan beyond their next Instagram post. Avocado toast seemed, for a time, resistant to mass market distribution. Who, after all, would want to be mistaken for the very millennial consumers who were purportedly more easily bruised than the avocado itself?

Given all the noise around the infinitely discussed menu item, Dunkin’s take—a $2.99 slice of sourdough slathered in slightly seasoned mashed avocado and sprinkled with “everything bagel” seasoning—is a subtle game changer. Its introduction to Dunkin’s thousands of locations is only equaled in anecdotal food history by whatever day in, let’s say like 2003?, everyone’s dad collectively agreed to stop feigning confusion about Starbucks’ sizing schema. If avocado toast’s sudden ubiquity doesn’t exactly make it impervious to continued jokes and tropes, it will make the rim shots that follow ring a little less true. By simply asserting “It’s avo for all!” in a slideshow detailing “the story behind Dunkin’s avocado toast,” the chain has swiftly made it so.

“Dunkin’s new Avocado Toast is the definition of quality delivered at the speed of Dunkin’. We’ve taken a popular brunch staple and made it accessible for anyone looking for something easy and delicious to eat on-the-go,” Jill Nelson, Dunkin’s vice president of marketing and culinary said in a product announcement. “With simple ingredients at an affordable price, Dunkin’s Avocado Toast is the latest feel good addition to our evolving menu.”

As any open-faced sandwich is a travel challenge, Dunkin’s take “is served in a special portable box,” according to the announcement. Avocado toast purchases made now through March 23 will earn DD rewards members twice the points: 10 to a dollar rather than 5.

In other savory menu news, Dunkin' is also adding new grilled cheese sandwiches to the menu. The Grilled Cheese Melt features two melted cheeses—white cheddar and American—on sourdough bread. A second version, the Grilled Cheese Melt with Ham, is the same but with, you guessed it, ham as well.