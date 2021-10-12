Dunkin' Has a New Peanut Butter Cup Macchiato and a Chance to Win 1,000

You might be too old to go door-to-door trick-or-treating, but you're never too old for candy. Dunkin' is satisfying coffee-lovers' candy cravings with its latest drink release, a Peanut Butter Cup Macchiato.

The festive beverage has all the flavor of your favorite chocolate and peanut butter candy, plus all the caffeine you need to start your day or power through a long afternoon. As a bonus, the drink is orange and black. It's perfectly Instagrammable and will also pair with your costume, whatever it may be.

Dunkin' isn't just doing festive drinks this fall. It's also bringing back a fan favorite, the Spider Donut. The adorable Halloween treat features a yeast donut with orange frosting on top and a glazed chocolate Munchkin in the middle. Spider legs and tiny eyes are carefully frosted on top to complete the not-so-spooky look.

The breakfast purveyor is also bringing back Halloween DIY Dunkin' Donut Decorating Kits. Each kit comes with plain yeast or Old Fashioned cake donuts with orange, white, and chocolate icing inside and three types of sprinkles. Kits come in small and large sizes and are available while supplies last.

That takes care of the treats. Now here's what Dunkin' is serving up in terms of tricks. Don't worry. It's a fun one. Beginning October 13, customers can "trick-or-treat" at Dunkin' via their phones and an augmented reality door. All you have to do is visit www.dunkindoor.com, hold up your phone wherever you are, and give the doorbell a ring, and you'll be treated to a slew of prizes, including a shot at $1,000 or a Dunkin' eGift Card.

"Halloween is always a fearfully fun holiday at Dunkin'. This year we are going all-in for the occasion, celebrating our Halloween enthusiasts with not only the sweetest new Peanut Butter Cup Macchiato, but also a special scary sweepstakes offering up to $1k per day through a virtual trick-or-treating experience," Director of Integrated Marketing at Dunkin' Anh-Dao Kefor, said in a press release.