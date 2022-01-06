Dunkin' Is Offering Its New Winter Blend Coffee for $2 Until February

Something new is brewing at Dunkin', and the chain is celebrating with a massive deal. Following the launch of the coffee purveyor's new Winter Blend, customers can score a cup of Joe for $2. Dunkin' is also offering a freebie deal for folks who join its loyalty program, which means even more savings.

Through February 1, Dunkin' is offering customers medium hot or iced Winter Blend coffees for $2. If that's not your thing, you can still enjoy significant savings next time you pop in for a coffee or hit the drive-thru. Dunkin' fans who sign up for the DD Perks loyalty program will get one free medium hot or iced coffee just for joining. That deal is good until February 22, so you've got some time to sign up.

Winter Blend is just one of the new additions to the Dunkin' menu. The chain also introduced a Brown Sugar Oat Iced Latte and a Stroop Wafel doughnut. The coffee syrup flavor leaked online in late December, sending fans into a frenzy. Now it's officially on the menu for all to try.