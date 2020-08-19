Dunkin' Has Finally Hopped on the Oat Milk Train

Dunkin' is offering free coffee and donuts through August, but it isn't offering relief from your dairy, soy, gluten, and nut allergies -- until today. The chain announced Wednesday that it's launching a new oat milk option nationwide with Planet Oat Oatmilk.

Oat milk is as popular as ever, and Planet Oat was the top brand in the United States as of late last year. In my opinion Planet's flavor has the perfect flavor for Dunkin' coffee; it's a bit sweeter than the similarly popular brand Oatly, and has a creaminess that rivals that of whole milk.

“Dunkin’ is proud to stand apart as the brand that democratizes trends and finds new and innovative ways to keep Americans running," said Dunkin's VP of marketing strategy Jill Nelson in a press release. Dunkin' already offers almond milk and almond milk lattes at its locations, and will now offer an oaty latte alternative, as well.

Swedish scientist Rickard Öste developed his oat milk formula in the 1990s while studying lactose intolerance, and it's since become an obvious choice among plant-based drinkers. The dairy alternate has since become mainstream. Starbucks has added oat milk to its dairy-free items, and grocery aisles are stocked with various colorful oat milk containers, flashing spunky bubble-lettered labels like "recycle this, bitch."

FYI, because time under COVID-19 is even more of an illusion, today’s oat milk launch coincides with the release of Dunkin’s pumpkin spice-filled fall menu.