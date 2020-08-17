Dunkin' Has New PopSockets Cup Sleeves for a Better Grip on Your Coffee

If you’ve had the misfortune of dropping your coffee, you’re going to want to listen up. Dunkin’ and PopSockets teamed up to create coffee sleeves that’ll help ensure that never happens again and make your coffee experience that much more Instagrammable in the process.

On Monday, the companies announced the release of Dunkin’-inspired PopThirst cup sleeves. Like PopSockets for your phone, PopThirst cup sleeves pop out and fit between your fingers to make holding your coffee in one hand and your phone in the other even easier. They’re also pretty cute and definitely a little goofy looking, which helps. Each PopThirst cup sleeve features either a strawberry frosted donut or coffee-themed PopTop and temperature control so your iced coffee won’t get watered down in those dog days of summer. Sign us up, baby.

This Dunkin’ x PopSockets collab won’t be around forever, so you’ll have to get them while you can. If you need to justify the purchase, you can rest easy knowing that 50% of all sales go to the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation, which supports health and hunger relief for kids. Slip-and-sweat-resistant coffee and good deeds go together like coffee and donuts.

“This joint effort is sure to make many Dunkin’ and PopSockets fans happy while helping to support the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation’s mission of providing the simple joys of childhood to kids battling hunger or illness,” Kari McHugh, Executive Director or the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation, said. “This ‘Poptivism’ program will make a big impact to help bring joy to kids who need it the most.”

Dunkin’s been busy rolling out new products, though this is its first with PopSockets. The Massachusetts-rooted coffee purveyor recently rolled out Dunkin’ cereals and coffee and donut-themed dog toys. Now that’s what we call a little something for everyone. Dunkin’ also just brought back its fall flavors, so yeah, just give them all your money now.

Using one of the sleeves won’t guarantee you never dump your coffee on your crisp white shirt again, but you’ll be the envy of every Zoom office meeting from here on out for sure and $20 is a small price to pay to edge out the one-upper in your work life.