Dunkin' Beats Out Starbucks Again With Insanely Early Pumpkin Spice Return

We still haven't received official word from Starbucks on the return of its iconic pumpkin spice latte, but because we like celebrating fall before the temperatures even remotely reflect the season, we need our fix ASAP. And luckily, Dunkin's here to deliver.

Dunkin' is officially bringing back its PSL, along with other autumn favorites like the apple cider donut and maple sugar bacon breakfast sandwich, on August 19, the company announced on Wednesday. Like last year, the coffee and donut chain is again beating Starbucks to the pumpkin spice punch.

"This is one of the most anticipated times of the year for Dunkin’ guests, and we’re excited to make pumpkin favorites available at Dunkin’ restaurants earlier than ever," vice president of marketing strategy Jill Nelson said in a statement. "This year, we have an especially robust menu of new products with something for everyone -- from craveable bakery items to snacks and sandwiches that pair perfectly with our seasonal lattes and coffees. No one does fall flavor better than Dunkin’."