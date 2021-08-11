Dunkin's Pumpkin Spice Lineup Is Here Earlier Than Ever with All-New Menu Items

Like it or not, summer is nearly over. Pumpkin spice-flavored food and drink is slowly creeping its way back onto menus everywhere, including Dunkin'. Although there are still plenty of hot days ahead, it's definitely not too early to shift into fall mode. Dunkin' is rolling out its fall menu earlier than ever before, bringing back some classics and debuting some new flavors as well.

The coffee and donut chain announced on Wednesday that the Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte is coming back, along with Dunkin's Pumpkin Flavored Coffees, donut, muffin, and Munchkins. It will also be introducing some new Pumpkin-forward items for fall fans to enjoy, including a new Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew. The full fall menu will be available at Dunkin' locations nationwide beginning August 18—more than a month before the official start of fall, according to a press release. For reference, Dunkin' unleashed its pumpkin menu on August 19 last year.

Dunkin is sweetening the deal by bringing fall flavored coffees to customers for a steal of a deal. Through September 14, medium Pumpkin Cream Cold Brews and medium Pumpkin Spice Signature Lattes will be $3.

If apple is more your flavor, Dunkin' has you covered too. The company is also rolling out a new Apple Cranberry Dunkin' Refresher and a new Apple Cranberry Dunkin' Coconut Refresher. Plus, it's introducing an Apple Cider Donut—a fall staple. Those will also be available starting August 18.

Summer isn't over quite yet, but there's no rules saying you can't sip a pumpkin coffee from Dunkin' on the beach, right?