Dunkin' Is Bottling Girl Scout Cookie-Flavored Coffee Drinks Now

Girl Scout cookie season comes and goes faster every year, “extra” boxes disappearing from our freezers as fast as we ordered them. There just aren’t enough ways to enjoy Thin Mints, S’mores, and Samoas, or enough calendar days to enjoy them. But now, together with The Coca-Cola Company and Girl Scouts of the USA, Dunkin’ is making it more convenient to taste those familiar flavors than ever before.

Three new Girl Scout cookie-inspired bottled iced coffee drinks have landed in stores nationwide. The ready-to-drink brews come in Thin Mint, S’mores, and “coconut caramel,” (also known as Samoas or Caramel deLites) varieties.

“The Thin Mints flavor features the classic cookie's combination of rich chocolate and refreshing mint, while the Coconut Caramel features toasted coconut mixed with creamy caramel, and the S'mores flavor combines notes of graham cracker, chocolate and marshmallow,” according to a press release.

The new flavors join Dunkin’s other ready-to-drink bottled coffees in French vanilla, original, and caramel varieties.