Dunkin' Just Debuted Jelly Beans Inspired by Its Iced Coffee Flavors

I'm always looking for new ways to get a little coffee pumping through my veins—be it from a classic cup of joe, hard cold brew, or something that could be found in the candy aisle. Dunkin' is naturally getting in the game with a little something, something in the latter category. The coffee giant is unleashing iced coffee-flavored jelly beans just in time for Easter.

In partnership with Frankford Candy, Dunkin' has created a mix of jelly bean flavors all inspired by the brand's own coffees: French Vanilla, Caramel Latte, Butter Pecan, Toasted Coconut, and Hazelnut.

"Jelly beans are such a classic and popular part of the holiday and seasonal celebration," Vice President of Retail Business Development at Dunkin' Brian Gilbert said in a blog post. "We are thrilled to team up with Frankford Candy, the leader in confections that have delighted Americans for decades, to create a fun and sweet new way for people to enjoy the great taste of Dunkin’."

According to Dunkin' itself, the jelly beans won't be sticking around longterm, so you'll need to act fast. Here's a bit of good news, though: You can already get your hands on a bag. The candy is available now at Walgreens and Rite Aid.

"When it comes to jelly beans, consumers are hungry for new flavors and innovation from beloved brands," Director of Marketing at Frankford Candy Molly Jacobson said in the blog post. "This collaboration with Dunkin’ hits the mark on all of that which makes this product a home run."