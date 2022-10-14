Here's How You Can Get a Free Breakfast Sandwich at Dunkin' This Month

This month, Dunkin' Rewards was given an overhaul. According to the company, the new rewards system “introduces more food and beverage rewards, increased flexibility on when and how guests choose to use their points, and an all-new Boosted Status, a special loyalty tier for Dunkin’s most dedicated fans.” Nice. There's always space to get more rewards just for drinking the coffee I was always planning on drinking.

Until October 31, there are a whole host of perks that Dunkin' Rewards members can take advantage of. You can earn a free 10-count of Munchkins or Bagel Minis with the purchase of any full-priced medium sized drink or larger. You'll also be able to earn double the points on Donuts, Munchkins, and espresso drinks. On Mondays, you'll earn 100 bonus points if you order ahead on the Dunkin' app. If you reach the new Boosted status, you'll earn double the points on beverages and breakfast sandwiches.

“When we set out to improve DD Perks, we asked our members what they wanted to see in a new program. They told us three things: flexibility, variety, and recognition,” said Scott Murphy, head of the beverage-snack category and president at Dunkin', in a press release. “And we did just that—we solved the three biggest constraints to bring a new and improved customer experience to Dunkin' fans.”

Finally, from October 12 until the 31, you can earn a free Breakfast Sandwich with the purchase of any full-priced medium or larger sized beverage purchase. That means you can get your morning caffeine boost and enjoy your breakfast for free. That’s a pretty good deal any day of the week.

Sign up for the new and revamped Dunkin' Rewards program on the Dunkin' website.