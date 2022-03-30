Dunkin' Is Adding a New Cold Foam Flavor to Its Menu

Cold brew and cold foam lovers, strap yourselves in because Dunkin' is dropping a new cold foam flavor that will help liven up your spring.

Salted Caramel Cold Foam will be joining the coffee brand’s original Sweet Cold Foam for a limited time this spring. The second cold foam flavor comes just after Dunkin' debuted its ​Salted Caramel Signature Latte and a Salted Caramel Cream Cold Brew.

The new Salted Caramel Cold Foam gives fans a balance of both sweet and salty flavors. The foam features a smooth, creamy, and velvety texture with caramel flavors and hints of salt that create the essence of salted caramel. The new foam differs from the original Sweet Cold Foam, which offers fans more of a vanilla flavor profile.

Salted Caramel Cold Foam is not a permanent menu item, so it will only be available at participating Dunkin' locations for a short while. But while the foam is here, you can add it to any drink for an additional fee of about 60 cents, depending on your location.