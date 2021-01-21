Dunkin’ Is Selling Salads & Grain Bowls at Some of Its Locations

Depending on your experience with the donut chain, the name Dunkin’ evokes disparate memories. Pink frosting. Your first iced coffee of the spring. Work meetings, road trip sandwiches of last resort, or iconic advertisements. And one of the surprisingly few things Dunkin’ isn’t known for is now on the menu at select locations: salads.

In a partnership with vending machine company Farmer’s Fridge, Dunkin' is testing out what NJ.com called a “health food program” in the Midwest and on the East Coast.

“Dunkin’ is committed to delivering a wide variety of delicious, convenient menu choices to help keep our guests running all day long, including options that make it easier to eat on-the-go,” a statement from the company reads. “We are currently testing Farmer’s Fridge pre-packaged salads, grain bowls and breakfast items inside a total of six restaurants in the Chicago and New Jersey markets. The test is designed to gather valuable feedback from consumers, franchisees, and their employees to help inform future decisions.”

The pilot run is scheduled to run through mid-to-late April.