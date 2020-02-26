Dunkin' Has New 'Snackable' Bacon Seasoned With Sweet Pepper

Dunkin' doesn't mess around when it comes to breakfast on the go. Look no further than its new Snoop Dogg-inspired donut breakfast sandwich. So, it should come as no surprise that the donut and coffee chain is leaning in on a breakfast staple with the launch of new Snackin' Bacon.
Dunkin' officially introduced the commuter-friendly bags of bacon strips on Wednesday, meaning it's time to "sack your sad snacks." The bacon comes doused in a sweet black pepper seasoning.
"For anyone who’s seeking a satisfying snack but is stuck with a sad selection at their desk, office kitchen or vending machine, Dunkin’ is adding some extra sizzle to its menu," the company said.
The sweet and savory new side, which hits restaurants nationwide on February 26, features eight half slices of bacon served in a sleeve for easy snacking. But it's also not the breakfast chain's only new offering. Dunkin' is also dropping a whole bunch of other menu items for spring, like its fan-favorite Irish Creme flavored coffee. The sweet and creamy coffee drink is available in hot, iced and frozen varieties and in espresso form -- aka you can get it as a latte, cappuccino, Americano, macchiato, and more.
If you're trying to keep it healthy, Dunkin's also bringing back its 250-calorie Egg White Bowl. But if you're looking to indulge a little more, the protein-filled Sausage Scramble Bowl, which boasts scrambled eggs, sausage, melted cheddar jack cheese, peppers, and onions, is on menus again too.
