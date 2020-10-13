Don’t ‘Ghost’ Dunkin's Spicy New Ghost Pepper Donut

The latest entrée to the fast food flame wars mixes sugar and spice to make something nice.

Starting Wednesday, a spicy ghost pepper donut will be haunting Dunkin’ stores nationwide. The monstrous mashup tops a plain donut with strawberry, cayenne, and ghost pepper icing. A shock of red sugar on top alerts sweet teeth that this is no ordinary dessert.

The punny Halloween menu addition joins other seasonal treats like Dunkin’s DIY decorating kit and its cutesy spider donut -- orange-glazed with a chocolate Munchkin “spider” in the center and creepy-crawly chocolate drizzle legs.

“Halloween looks a little different this year, and so do our donuts. While our classic bakery offering has plenty of crave-worthy treats, we’re excited to show our spicy side with a donut that packs a touch of heat with something sweet and can be enjoyed any time of day,” Jill Nelson, Dunkin’s vice president of marketing strategy is quoted as saying in a press release. “With our scary-good lineup of the Spicy Ghost Pepper Donut, Halloween DIY Dunkin’ Donut Decorating Kits and fan-favorite Spider Donut, Dunkin’ is here to help our guests keep their Halloween spirit alive this season.”

The ghost pepper donut will be around to warm your palate until December.