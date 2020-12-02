Dunkin' Just Debuted a Purple Sugarplum Macchiato for the Holidays

You might feel a certain loyalty to Starbucks' impressive holiday drink lineup—I get it, that Peppermint Mocha tastes like Santa Clause whipped up it up on the espresso machine himself. But Dunkin' is out here with a new, festive drink that just might make you stray from your go-to.

On Wednesday, the Boston-based coffee giant introduced its Sugarplum Macchiato, a seasonal espresso beverage—available either hot or iced—that features blueberry, raspberry, blackberry, and plum flavors with notes of vanilla and a "sugary finish."

"The combination of Dunkin’s premium espresso, milk, and sugarplum flavor creates a whimsical, light-purple layered appearance for a beverage that is sure to start winter with a wow—and perhaps create a little festive FOMO as the highlight of holiday posts and photos," a rep for the chain told Thrillist via email.