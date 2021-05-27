Dunkin’ Just Released New Lemonade Refreshers & Berry Powdered Donuts

Summer is just around the corner and Dunkin’ is ready for it. The donut purveyor released new Lemonade Refreshers and Berry Powdered donuts and Munchkins ahead of Memorial Day, also known as the unofficial start of the summer season. Looks like you just found your beach day refreshments.

Dunkin’s new Lemonade Refreshers and Berry Powdered donuts and Munchkins are available nationwide, but only for a limited time. The new beverage combines the tangy taste of lemonade with different fruit flavors, including strawberry, peach, and blueberry.

Dunkin’s Berry Powdered donuts and Munchkins are old-fashioned cake-style treats tossed in a sweet berry powder that’s not only fruity and delicious but gives the treats a perfectly Instagrammable pink hue.

The new sweets landed at Dunkin’s across the country just in time for National Donut Day on June 4. In celebration of that most sacred dessert-themed holiday, Dunkin is giving fans a free classic donut with the purchase of any beverage.

Dunkin’s new Lemonade Refreshers and Berry Powdered donuts and Munchkins are just a few of the new additions to the chain’s menus. In April, the eatery announced that it was adding a Sunrise Batch Hot Coffee roast, Butter Pecan Sundae Signature Latte, and Bacon-Topped Avocado Toast to its summer menu.

Our summer snacking plans are definitely sorted.