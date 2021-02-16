News

Dunkin' Is Finally Introducing Sweet Cold Foam for Cold Brew Drinks

There are new menu items and sweet discounts to celebrate the launch.

By Kyler Alvord

Published on 2/16/2021 at 3:55 PM

Dunkin' Cold Brew with Sweet Cold Foam
Courtesy of Dunkin'

Starbucks has Cold Foam, Dutch Bros has Soft Top, and finally, Dunkin' has entered the chat with the reveal of its new Sweet Cold Foam, a fluffy, vanilla-flavored topping designed to make the chain's cold brew drinks creamier.

Starting Wednesday, February 24, fans will be able to order one of three new cold brew drinks at Dunkin' locations nationwide, each featuring a Sweet Cold Foam topping:

  • Cold Brew with Sweet Cold Foam: Dunkin's classic Cold Brew topped with the vanilla-forward Sweet Cold Foam.
  • Chocolate Stout Cold Brew with Sweet Cold Foam: Available only for a little while, this cold brew drink has a malty molasses base that—coupled with the froth of Sweet Cold Foam—is like drinking a rich stout. To round out the beverage, the Sweet Cold Foam comes topped with hot chocolate powder.
  • The Charli Cold Foam: This is a remix of TikTok star Charli D'Amelio's signature Dunkin' drink, The Charli. It's a Cold Brew with three pumps of caramel, Sweet Cold Foam, and a sprinkle of cinnamon sugar on top for good measure.
To celebrate the launch of Dunkin's new foam-topped drinks, Dunkin' will offer any medium-sized Cold Brew drink for only $3 between February 24 and March 23, according to a spokesperson. DD Perks members will also receive 5x points (that's 25 points per dollar) for any Charli Cold Foam purchased between February 24 and February 27.

"We’re starting to explore more layered drinks that offer unique, textural experiences for our guests, and think Sweet Cold Foam unlocks an exciting opportunity for continued innovation in the Cold Brew category," said Olivia Vaughn, associate research & development technologist at Dunkin, in a statement.

Dunkin' is a little late to the cold foam game, but we'd rather it come late than never.

Kyler Alvord is a news writer at Thrillist. Find him on Twitter and Instagram. Or don't. It's really up to you.
