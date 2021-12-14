This TikTok Hack Will Get You More Donuts at Dunkin' for Less

There are two types of people in this world: Those that are book smart and those that are TikTok smart. In this case, it's a bit of both. In a viral video posted to the video streaming platform, user @gregweiss used some pretty basic math skills (that, TBH, we should all know) to get us all more Dunkin' donuts for less.

The video, which garnered a whopping 2.4 million views, claims that by using a little basic math you could get 30 Munchkin donuts for $6 instead of 25 for $8.99, which is Dunkin's deal.

"Anyone who buys a 25-pack for $8.99 instead of three 10-packs for $6 failed math in school," the overlay text read.

Viewers were quick to agree, calling out Dunkin' for the borderline deceitful tactic.

"They want you to buy multiple $2 packs so you feel like you're getting a great deal and in actuality, they sell more. It's called marketing," one commenter wrote. "This is also a marketing way of selling through your product," another added. "The customer feels they got the slip on the store."