Dunkin’ Ripped Into McDonald’s on Twitter for Introducing Donut Sticks

We’ve all been there: You spend all your time dreaming up an ingenious idea, share it with the world, and boom -- dozens of eerily similar ideas start cropping up all over. Unfortunately, it’s all too common in the fast food world, and Dunkin’ is experiencing it first hand. Rather than sit back and allow someone to bask in the glory of its idea, the donut purveyor has taken a page from Wendy’s book and confronted their copycat: McDonald’s.
On Monday, Dunkin’ took to Twitter (as O'Dunkin' for St. Patrick's Day) to address Mickey D’s rollout of new Donut Sticks, which the donut and coffee chain added to its menu (under the name Donut Fries) back in June of 2018. Not only did Dunkin’ @ McDonald’s, it hit back with a dig of its own, revealing “new donut packaging,” which may look familiar to anyone who’s eaten a Big Mac.
McDonald’s added Donut Sticks to its menu on February 20. The burger chain announced the new addition (around for a limited time only) to its breakfast menu after Business Insider leaked internal documents related to the product in January. So far, they appear to be well-received, with one Twitter user calling them “life changing.” But while imitation may be the highest form of flattery, it’s clear Dunkin’ wasn’t moved by the gesture.
McDonald’s hasn’t yet responded to the dig from Dunkin’, which a spokesperson for the company called a “reminder that America runs on Dunkin’ coffee and donuts.” The spokesperson added that it was all in good “fun.” We’re not sure McDonald’s will see it that way, but sure.
“This was just for fun in reaction to competitors imitating our success with Donut fries,” the rep said in a statement to Business Insider.
This isn’t the first time McDonald’s has been trolled like this, online or in real life. In January, Burger King introduced a new burger that was strikingly similar to the Big Mac, dubbed The Big King XL. It featured more than ½ pound of flame-grilled beef, American cheese, onions, pickles, lettuce, and a special savory sauce all piled between two toasted sesame buns. It was Burger King’s second, significantly more successful, attempt at such a copycat and is still on its menu.
We’re not sure how McDonald’s will respond to its most recent Twitter jab. Maybe it’s best to keep your head down and wait for the roasting to be over.
h/t Delish
