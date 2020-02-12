Dunkin' Has a Valentine's Day Deal for Free Donuts This Week

There are two types of people in this world: those who celebrate Valentine's Day and those who celebrate the half-priced candy on sale the next day. But this year, even if you fall under the latter camp, you don't have to wait 'til February 15 to get your sugar fix.
Dunkin' is partnering with food delivery service Grubhub to bring us free donuts all week long. Just rack up a minimum $10 order and you'll score a free half-dozen donuts with free delivery. Easy enough. The promo kicks off Wednesday, February 12 and runs through Saturday, February 15.
The purchase minimum should come as all that much of a challenge, either. The purveyor of "America's favorite coffee" (we're not playing favorites here, those are their words) is doing the most. Dunkin' introduced a line of Girl Scout cookie-inspired beverages and a new Pink Velvet Latte that's probably just as sweet -- if not sweeter -- than a heart-shaped donut. Just note that not every Dunkin' location is in on the deal. It's only valid at stores in "select markets," according to the chain.
As if that weren't enough, Dunkin' is offering $2 Munchkin boxes through February 25. Scrounge up two dollar bills and score 10 donut holes of your choosing. The selection includes Butternut, Cinnamon, Glazed, Glazed Blueberry, Glazed Chocolate, Glazed Old Fashioned, Powdered, and Jelly. Butternut, Cinnamon, Glazed, Glazed Blueberry, Glazed Chocolate, Glazed Old Fashioned, Powdered, and Jelly.
h/t Delish
