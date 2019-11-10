Dunkin' Is Giving Out Free Donuts to Vets and Active Military on November 11

Donuts probably won't make you go nuts, but you'll get pretty damn close -- especially when they're free. Like in previous years, this Veterans Day -- November 11 -- Dunkin' is giving active duty military and veterans a free donut as a thank you for their service.
“We are honored to serve veterans and active duty military at Dunkin’ locations nationwide and at our military locations on bases around the world," Tom Manchester, Dunkin’ Brands senior vice president of integrated marketing, said in a press release. "Alongside our franchisees, some of which are veterans themselves, we look forward to welcoming members of our armed forces to Dunkin’ this Veterans Day and every day."
Alongside a free donut, the first 50 veterans of active military to stop in will also receive a hand-written thank you note in partnership with A Million Thanks, a non-profit organization that distributes millions of letters that provide comfort, affirmation, and encouragement to those in the military. "We’re thrilled to partner with A Million Thanks and continue Dunkin’s longstanding history of supporting the brave men and women of our military," Manchester added.
It's not the only way Dunkin' has shown appreciation to the military. Since 2003, through the Dunkin' Coffee for Our Troops Program, the breakfast chain has given more than 300,000 pounds of coffee to troops deployed overseas, with weekly drop-offs distributed, according to the chain.
If you are an active member of the military or a vet and could use a freshly glazed donut this Veterans Day, head to Dunkin' with your military ID and fulfill your sweet fantasies.
