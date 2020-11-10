Dunkin' Is Giving Free Donuts to Veterans & Service Members on November 11

To celebrate Veterans Day and thank members of the US armed forces, Dunkin' is giving free donuts to veterans and active-duty military personnel on Wednesday, November 11.

Any person who has served in the US military can redeem one free donut of their choice at any time on Veterans Day. The offer can only be redeemed in person, so you'll have to forgo the order-ahead routine if you want to participate.

Of course, one donut is a small token of appreciation, but it's a nice treat. And that's not where the Veterans Day celebration ends, because Dunkin' has a couple other plans in the works.

For a second year, the coffee and donut chain has partnered with A Million Thanks , a military support organization that sends letters of encouragement and appreciation to those who have served. Dunkin' is donating $10,000 to the nonprofit, and followers can find a digital letter template on Dunkin's Instagram story to fill out and be sent to a veteran.

Dunkin's Joy in Childhood Foundation , which gives grants to nonprofits aimed at alleviating childhood hunger and illness, will also support military families by giving $25,000 to Believe in Tomorrow , an organization with a military initiative that supports critically ill children of service members.

You can take Dunkin's efforts a step further on your own, too. If you know someone who deserves appreciation for Veterans Day, send a patriotic e-gift card to them at DunkinCoffeeBreak.com.