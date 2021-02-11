We Can’t Object to Dunkin’s Wedding Merch

As dictated by TLC network law, every wedding must have a theme, and “wedding themed” just won’t cut it. No, aspiring marrieds must combine and condense their interests until they can be expressed via cake toppers illustrating antiquated gender tropes, college sports team color schemes, and sooooo many mustache photo booth props.

Cannily recognizing that countless people have simply chosen coffee as their personality filter, Dunkin’ now has a line of wedding merchandise for anyone who can’t make it to its ‘wedding’ drive-thru this weekend. The donut and coffee company unveiled the new merch on Thursday.