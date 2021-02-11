We Can’t Object to Dunkin’s Wedding Merch
Something old, something new, something borrowed, and donuts too.
As dictated by TLC network law, every wedding must have a theme, and “wedding themed” just won’t cut it. No, aspiring marrieds must combine and condense their interests until they can be expressed via cake toppers illustrating antiquated gender tropes, college sports team color schemes, and sooooo many mustache photo booth props.
Cannily recognizing that countless people have simply chosen coffee as their personality filter, Dunkin’ now has a line of wedding merchandise for anyone who can’t make it to its ‘wedding’ drive-thru this weekend. The donut and coffee company unveiled the new merch on Thursday.
“It's incredible how many fans make Dunkin' a part of their wedding day already. We want them to know: we hear you, and we're making it official,” brand engagement director Melanie Rabino said in a statement. “Wedding merch, a ridiculously fun and fully fan-inspired collection, is finally here."
The line includes veils, bow ties, getting ready robes, and more expected apparel like sweat and t-shirts starting at about $25, all available here. Dunkin’s colors, should you need to further accessorize your bridal party, are orange and pink.
