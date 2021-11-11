Dunkin's New Hot Chocolate Bombs Can Warm Any Cold Heart

Hot cocoa is such a good cold-weather treat. It can warm up even the coldest hearts and hands with its creamy sweetness and rich chocolatey flavor. Fans can now get their hot cocoa fix at Dunkin' like never before with the new Dunkin' Hot Chocolate Bombs.

The new Hot Chocolate Bombs come in two festive flavors. The Dunkin' Hot Chocolate Bomb features a Belgian milk chocolate exterior, while the Dunkin' Mint Hot Chocolate Bomb has a mint-flavored Belgian milk chocolate outside shell. Both bombs have mini marshmallows inside. To get the ball rolling, all fans have to do is place the bomb in a mug, pour 6-ounces of hot milk over it, and watch it transform into a flavorful hot chocolate holiday treat.

Dunkin' paired with Frankford Candy to make these chocolatey dreams become a reality. The Hot Chocolate Bomb and the Mint Hot Chocolate Bomb are available in a 1.6-ounce individual size for $3.99 at Big Lots, H-E-B, Ross Dress for Less, and Christmas Tree Shops and That!, as well as online at Amazon and FrankfordCandy.com. Fans can also purchase a 19.2-ounce 12-count multi-pack, which is available for purchase online at Amazon and FrankfordCandy.com for $55.