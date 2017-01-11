Durex Trolls the Hell Out of the Internet With Eggplant-Flavored Condoms

There are some who forget the rich history of workers rights movements in the United States that led to the most everyone taking Monday off work. But there are few who confuse Labor Day with April Fool's Day like Durex just did. Or, at least, the condom giant decided to give a little more of the latter feel to the former.

Monday, they tweeted out the launch of a new line of eggplant-flavored condoms. Yup. Yuck, maybe. It's hard to remember what an eggplant tastes like when it's not grilled. Is it like a zucchini? What does a zucchini taste like? Rubber? Is this a condom flavored condom?