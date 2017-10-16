People Try to Eat the World’s Smelliest Fruit and It’s Gross

Few foods have earned a reputation for their ability to clear a room quite like that of durian. The spiky-husked Asian superfruit, which is considered delicious by some and revolting by most, boasts an overwhelmingly powerful stench that's been compared to everything from the smell of dirty socks to rotten meat. It is so unpleasantly fragrant, in fact, that it's actually banned on certain public transit systems across Asia, including Singapore's.
And while snacking on some smelly durian may not sound very enjoyable, it turns out that watching unsuspecting strangers do so for the first time is hilariously delightful, as the folks at Cut have discovered in their latest video.
In it, dozens of poor durian taste testers are presented with a piece of the fragrant fruit and asked to give it a whiff. Their reactions are colorful, to say the least, as they go on to describe it as reeking of everything from mold and gasoline to "dick cheese" and "trash that's been under a heat lamp." Once they get to tasting it, things get even grosser, but you'll just have to watch for yourself to find out how.
Mmmm... durian.
