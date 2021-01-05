Dutch Bros Rings in the New Year with 3 New Drinks That're Here to Stay

A new year brings a slew of new menu items at all of our favorite chains. The latest announcement comes from West Coast coffee chain Dutch Bros, which unveiled three new featured winter drinks that will become permanent menu items after the season ends: the Cold Brew Kicker, Oat Milk Kicker Latte, and Sugar-Free Peach Rebel.

The Cold Brew Kicker is made with cold brew and the Irish cream flavor that makes Kickers so tasty. The chain recommends ordering it with Soft Top, a whipped foam topping, for the full experience. Of course, cold brew generally comes... cold... but if you're looking for something cozy, you can order it "toasted" and it'll be delivered nice and warm.

Next up is the Oat Milk Kicker Latte, a way to enjoy an Irish cream latte without relying on milk. It's made with creamy oat milk, espresso, and Irish cream flavoring and can come hot or cold. There's kind of a theme here, eh?

If you're looking for a caffeine shock but don't want all the sugar, you can now opt for a Sugar-Free Peach Rebel—that means a sugar-free energy drink base flavored with sugar-free peach syrup. Before now, you could get Rebels sugar-free, but there wasn't a sugar-free peach syrup to put in it. Of course, it's important to remember that every drink at Dutch Bros is customizable, so you can mix and match the peach with any other sugar-free flavors you'd like for a unique drinking experience.

We already miss the Caramel Pumpkin Brulee, but it's at least comforting to know that when one drink goes away, new drinks take its place.

