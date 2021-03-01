News Dutch Bros Is Bringing Back Its Fan-Favorite Lavender Drinks This Spring Two featured lavender drinks are now on the menu.

Lavender-flavored coffees aren't exactly a novelty anymore, but that doesn't make them any less desirable, which is why Dutch Bros decided to give in to fans' pleas and revive its lavender drinks this spring. From now through Friday, April 30, customers can order their favorite drinks with a splash of lavender, or try one of Dutch Bros' featured white chocolate lavender concoctions. The two new drinks that the drive-thru coffee chain is pushing this season are the White Chocolate Lavender Cold Brew with Soft Top and the White Chocolate Lavender Oat Milk Latte. They're sweet, floral, creamy, and refreshing, just how a spring drink should be.

The White Chocolate Lavender Cold Brew with Soft Top is a cold brew drink with white chocolate sauce, lavender syrup, and the chain's signature sweet foam topping. Ordering it iced is the obvious decision, but if you're feeling dangerous you can get it toasted (yes, hot cold brew is a thing!). The White Chocolate Lavender Oat Milk Latte comes with espresso, oat milk, white chocolate sauce, and lavender syrup. It can be ordered iced or hot, both of which make perfect sense. Of course, like with all of Dutch Bros' flavors, the lavender syrup can be added to any drink—you don't need to stick to the company's recipes. Lavender Lemonades and Lavender Peach Rebels are perfect examples of how the floral flavor can shine without its white chocolate counterpart. MORE: Starbucks Just Added 2 All-New Drinks for Spring

