Dwayne Johnson Is Launching Another Boozy Holiday Ice Cream Pint

The holiday season is a special time of year—one that celebrates the tradition of eating your weight in Christmas cookies and topping your hot chocolate with dad's top shelf whiskey. As if your ritual sugar binge couldn't get any better, Salt & Straw has partnered—yet again—with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson for an all-new boozy ice cream: Dwanta’s Teremana Spiked Eggnog.

Through December 31, the limited-batch flavor, which features The Rock's very own tequila brand Teremana, will be available for purchase as single pints or bundled with the Dwanta Claus “Naughty, Nice & Spiked” holiday variety pack.

The pack comes with a few flavors, like Double Fold Vanilla, Chocolate Gooey Brownie, and last years Johnson/S&S flavor collab, the "Naughty & Nice" flavor duo. "Naughty," a.k.a. "I Saw Mommy Kissing Dwanta Claus," features chocolate chip cookie dough with milk chocolate caramel fudge and a whiskey ice cream base, and "Nice," a.k.a. "Rock'n Around the Christmas Tree" sets gooey frosted brownies, raspberry jam, and red and green glacé cherries in a spruce ice cream.

"Dwanta brings the joy and unity this world needs now more than ever. We initially began talking about creating a special flavor after Dwanye Johnson made an epic ice cream sundae with Teremana for National Ice Cream Day this July," Salt & Straw co-founder Tyler Malek said in a statement. "During a year when we could all use more tequila and ice cream, we hope this flavor captures the spirit of Dwanta and the whimsy of the holiday season. Like the famous poem reads, 'The Teremana was poured over ice cream with care; And cheers to Old Dwanta! to all he would share."