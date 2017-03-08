Dwyane Wade Gets in Uber, Nearly Gives Driver a Heart Attack

At this point, even the casual observer paying the minimum amount of attention can tell what a royally cocked-up mess Uber looks like right now. Between a CEO who cursed out one of his drivers, the #DeleteUber social media dust-up, and former employee Susan Fowler's damning blog post alleging a broadly toxic workplace culture, the company's in a rough spot.

That's what makes this video, shot on Dwyane Wade's phone, so freakin' awesome. It's the uncynical reaction of one Uber driver whose entire day was made after he realized who had just stepped in his car.

"I'm picking up D. Wade at the Waffle House?!" the driver exclaims incredulously while the camera is pointed at Wade, who can't help but start cracking up in the backseat. "This is D. Wade!...You are the man. You are the man."