News

Dwyane Wade Gets in Uber, Nearly Gives Driver a Heart Attack

By Published On 03/08/2017 By Published On 03/08/2017
Basketball&More/YouTube

Trending

related

Apple Warns Customers to Update Their iOS After CIA Hacking Revelations

related

Here Are the 25 Highest-Paying Jobs in America for 2017

related

Diver Saves Shark Stabbed with a 12-Inch Knife

related

Here's One Big Reason You Shouldn't Buy a New iPhone

At this point, even the casual observer paying the minimum amount of attention can tell what a royally cocked-up mess Uber looks like right now. Between a CEO who cursed out one of his drivers, the #DeleteUber social media dust-up, and former employee Susan Fowler's damning blog post alleging a broadly toxic workplace culture, the company's in a rough spot.

That's what makes this video, shot on Dwyane Wade's phone, so freakin' awesome. It's the uncynical reaction of one Uber driver whose entire day was made after he realized who had just stepped in his car.

"I'm picking up D. Wade at the Waffle House?!" the driver exclaims incredulously while the camera is pointed at Wade, who can't help but start cracking up in the backseat. "This is D. Wade!...You are the man. You are the man." 

"Thank you," Wade replies politely.

"[I'm going to tell] my daughter, my family, 'Guess who ordered my Uber'! They're not going to believe it." Wade and the driver chatted about sports, and he even showed his hero a photo on his phone.

The whole clip is adorable, and Wade shared the interaction to his Snapchat with the caption, "Gotta love real fans."

Amen, brother. Here's a video that illustrates why this Uber driver (rightfully) lost his composure.

House of Hoops/YouTube

H/T: Sports Illustrated

Eric Vilas-Boas is a writer and editor at Thrillist. Follow him @e_vb_.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
This $213 Train Ride Shows You All of America's Most Beautiful Sights

related

READ MORE
Watch Gordon Ramsay Destroy People With Hilariously Brutal One-Liners

related

READ MORE
IKEA Is Making Furniture That Doesn't Require Tools

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like