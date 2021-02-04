CDC Investigates a Mystery E. Coli Outbreak That's Reached 5 States

This week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced an investigation into a growing E. coli outbreak with an unknown cause. So far, at least 16 people have fallen ill across five different states, leading to one death.

At the time that CDC published its investigation notice, Arkansas had the highest concentration of illnesses with six confirmed cases, followed by Oklahoma with five cases, Virginia and Washington with two cases, and New York with one case. The first known case began just before Christmas, according to the federal health agency.

While CDC officials work to hunt down the contaminated food source that's reached both coasts, there are ways to protect yourself and help them find the source.

Harmful E. coli bacteria are often transmitted to humans through the consumption of contaminated food, milk, and water. Health officials have offered four food safety steps that can reduce the risk of infection:

Clean: Wash your hands, utensils, and surfaces often. Wash fruits and veggies before consuming.

Wash your hands, utensils, and surfaces often. Wash fruits and veggies before consuming. Separate: Keep raw meat, poultry, and seafood away from foods that won't be cooked.

Keep raw meat, poultry, and seafood away from foods that won't be cooked. Cook: Use a food thermometer to make sure you have cooked your food to a safe minimum temperature.

Use a food thermometer to make sure you have cooked your food to a safe minimum temperature. Chill: Refrigerate foods that spoil quickly. Thaw food in the refrigerator, not on the counter.

If you start to feel sick, pay attention to your symptoms. E. coli symptoms often begin three to four days after ingesting the bacteria, but you won't always be aware of what contaminated you.include stomach cramps, diarrhea, and vomiting.

Most people recover within a week without treatment, but severe symptoms may require medical attention. CDC recommends calling your health care provider if you experience diarrhea and a fever higher than 102°F, diarrhea for more than three days, bloody diarrhea, so much vomiting that you cannot keep liquids down, and/or dehydration.

If you think you've been infected by E. coli bacteria, you can use your illness to help CDC identify the cause of the outbreak. CDC asks that you:

Write down what you ate in the week before you got sick.

Report your illness to your local or state health department.

Answer public health officials’ questions about your illness.