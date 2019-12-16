An Eagle Attacked a Giant Octopus & Things Did Not Go as Planned

It's frustrating to think you're in control of a situation only to realize you've been had. That's what a particularly bold bald eagle was feeling after it misjudged the size of prey it was looking to turn into dinner.
The bald eagle swooped down to the water for some lunch and discovered it was tangling with a giant Pacific octopus. Instead of becoming a meal, the octopus turned the tables on its would-be predator. It grabbed the eagle out of the sky, per Smithsonian.
The results were captured on video by salmon fishermen in British Columbia, CNN reports. "We weren’t sure if we should interfere because it is mother nature, survival of the fittest," crew member John Ilett said. "But it was heart-wrenching -- to see this octopus was trying to drown this eagle."
The crew decided to intervene and save the eagle. After 10 minutes of collecting itself on the shore, the eagle took off again. Though, the octopus lost a good meal as a result of the intervention. People voiced concern about the intervention on social media, but Illet told CNN that it was different being there in the moment. "Am I at fault because I'm human and I felt compassion for the bird?" he said."At the end of the day, both animals are alive and well and they went their separate ways and we feel pretty good about what we did."
h/t Smithsonian
This Hot Cheetos Cookie Is a Sweet Kick of Heat
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.