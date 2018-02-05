Eagles Fans Boo Flight Attendant After Being Asked to Calm Down

You may have heard, Philadelphia Eagles fans are feeling pretty good. They're feeling boisterous and wild, and they aren't scared to let everyone know.
Turns out, Eagles fans were feeling a little rowdy even before Super Bowl Sunday. A Spirit Airlines flight from Los Angeles to Philadelphia was loaded with Eagles fans decked out in team gear. They were, unsurprisingly, a raucous bunch.
In a video originally posted to Twitter, the flight attendant asks the excited cabin to "tone it down a little bit."
They did no such thing. Instead of toning it down, passengers broke into the team's fight song.
“The mood was amazing,” Tony Hermosillo, who made the above video, told CNN. “Everyone was friendly and excited.”
At this point, having seen how Eagles fans party after winning the Super Bowl and knowing police had . to grease up street lights with Crisco previously (that didn't work), this was a relatively tame reaction. Hopefully, there's still a Philadelphia after Bud Light provides free beer during the team's Super Bowl parade.
Nonetheless, you should always be nice to your flight attendants. It's not an easy job. They have better things to do than deal with your attitude about buckling a seat belt.
