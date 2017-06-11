Facebook Wants to Add a 'Tip Jar' Begging for Money to Your Posts

If you've ever started a sentence with "If I had a dollar for every Facebook like I got...," well, you should definitely stop saying that. But your cliched joke might just become a reality, based on the latest speculated change to the social media network.
The Verge reports that Facebook could be adding a "tip jar" or a "donate" option to Facebook posts, creating a call to action that would allow users to earn money just like they earn "likes." This is all based on a survey question found on the reporter's verified user page, which asked, "Consider the following options for promoting your cause and earning money using your personal presence on Facebook," implying that Facebook is interested in creating a platform that allows users to earn cash, and is looking for user feedback.
At the moment this is just an idea and it could totally never come to fruition. It also remains to be seen whether the platform will be limited to verified users and partners, or if everyone will get the chance to crowd fund via Facebook posts.
Still, the idea raises a lot of questions. For instance, how much control will the users have over these Facebook funds? And of course, the burning question: how annoying will your news feed become with everyone asking for money?
A lot remains to be answered, and with Facebook turning everything into revenue lately, including Messenger with those newly released 'Bots' controlled by companies, it seems the site is finding cash opportunities around every corner. But at least this time it'd be individual users who can line their pockets, and not just Mark Zuckerberg.
So now you can officially retire that old joke.
