All the Deals You Can Get Today for Earth Day

Earth Day has arrived. At this point, we should probably be celebrating it every day and working constantly to stop the damage being done to the planet, but the official day lands on Monday, April 22.
There are innumerable ways you could celebrate, including sending letters to representatives and trying to understand the magnitude of the climate crisis. While these are baby steps toward dealing with the loads of problems the planet faces, many restaurants and companies are offering discounts and promotions to help you celebrate Earth Day. Many of the promotions are in hopes of helping you make positive changes that can help create habits to create more sustainable lifestyles. Also, some are just deals because... well... everyone loves a deal.
Here are the best deals you'll find for Earth Day.
Free Food for Earth Day
Elephant Bar
The deal: To celebrate Administrative Professionals' Day on April 24, Elephant Bar is offering BOGO entrées as long as you've got a business card to prove you're an administrative professional.
When: April 22-26
Café Gratitude
The deal: Order through DoorDash on Earth Day for free delivery and one free juice in a limited edition recycled glass bottle.
When: April 22
Food Deals for Earth Day
BurgerFi
The deal: Cut back on your meat intake with $5 VegeFi Burgers and $5 Beyond Burgers. Moreover, all burger purchases come with an opportunity to start your own garden. You'll get a free Heinz Tomato Seed packet while supplies last.
When: April 22
Farm Burger
The deal: Order through the Farm Burger app and you'll get $4.22 off your purchase. The discount will automatically be loaded to your account on April 22.
When: April 22-24
Grimaldi's
The deal: Dine-in and to-go customers can grab a traditional cheese pizza for $10. (Excludes locations in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut.)
When: April 22
B.GOOD
The deal: They're encouraging people to get after plant-based food options with a deal for 50% off eggplant "meatballs." Members can order via the app, online, or scan a QR code in-store.
When: April 22
Other Earth Day Promotions
Lyft Bikeshare Program
The deal: Bikeshare programs that are a part of Lyft's system are offering free bike rides for anyone who uses the code "EARTHDAY19." That includes Citi Bike in New York, Divvy in Chicago, Capital Bikeshare in Washington, DC, Nice Ride in Minneapolis, Biketown in Portland, and CoGo in Columbus.
When: April 22
Orbitz
The deal: The travel booking site is offering a 10% discount if your trip only visits "green-minded cities to ensure an eco-friendly hotel stay." It's basically a discount to stay at hotels that have stopped using single-use plastic straws. It's well-intended, even if getting rid of single-use plastic straws isn't going to stop glacial ice melt. (Also, getting rid of straws entirely ignores the needs of some.) To take advantage of the discount, find a hotel at this landing page and use the code "GETAWAY."
When: Through April 28
True Food Kitchen
The deal: Every time a Good Earth Kale Cobb salad is sold, True Food Kitchen will donate $1 to the Environmental Working Group (the group that publishes the Dirty Dozen and Clean 15 lists).
When: Through April 30
Via
The deal: While studies indicate that ridesharing services increase congestion, people are using them. Via wants to encourage commuters to share a car instead of going alone, a feature offered on its app. For Earth Day, it's turning off private rides and everyone has to share. But they're offering an incentive to prove it's not so bad. Riders in New York get 20% off one shared ride with the code "VIAEARTHDAY" and, in Chicago, you can get a $3 flat rate shared ride anywhere in the city.
When: April 22
Other Deals Available on Earth Day
Carl's Jr.
The deal: Sign up for the Carl's Jr. promo club, and you're going to get a free small order of fries and a small beverage.
When: Ongoing
PintPass
The deal: This app asks you to answer a couple questions about brewery taprooms when you stop by for a beer. In exchange for your time, they're buying you a round. Get all the details on grabbing free beers through PintPass here.
When: Ongoing
Arby's
The deal: Sign up for Arby's email newsletter and start with a coupon for a free roast beef sandwich.
When: Ongoing
Baskin-Robbins
The deal: When you download the Baskin-Robbins app for the first time, you get a free regular-sized scoop as an in-app offer.
When: Ongoing
Bruegger's Bagels
The deal: You get how this goes now. Sign up for their Inner Circle club, and new members get a coupon for a free bagel with cream cheese.
When: Ongoing
Einstein Bros. Bagels
The deal: Find a similar deal here. Sign up for the Shmear Society and grab a free bagel.
When: Ongoing
Baja Fresh
The deal: Join the restaurant's Club Baja membership program, and you'll get an offer for a totally free taco, valid for one chicken, carnitas Baja, or Americano taco.
When: Ongoing
Quiznos
The deal: Sign up for the Toasty Points loyalty app and get rewarded with a free 4-inch sub with any purchase.
When: Ongoing
Del Taco
The deal: Sign up for Del Taco's Raving Fan eClub and get two free grilled chicken tacos or Del Tacos for signing up. If you download the Del App, you can also land another pair of free Del Tacos.
When: Ongoing
Wingstop
The deal: Get a free order of fries when you sign up for "The Club."
When: Ongoing
Bojangles
The deal: Sign up for the E-Club, and you'll get a coupon for a half-gallon of Legendary Iced Tea with any purchase. You'll also get a coupon for a free Bo-Berry Biscuit with any purchase on your birthday.
When: Ongoing
MOOYAH
The deal: A free order of personal fries are headed your way if you sign up for MOOYAH Rewards.
When: Ongoing
Cold Stone Creamery
The deal: If you're new to My Cold Stone Club Rewards you'll get a buy-one-get-one-free coupon on Creations.
When: Ongoing
Mimi's Cafe
The deal: Sign up for the e-club, and you get a free two-pack of croissants or muffins because breakfast is the most important meal of the day.
When: Ongoing
El Pollo Loco
The deal: If you sign up for Loco Rewards you'll bag a free pollo bowl.
When: Ongoing
Red Cow
The deal: Join the Minneapolis-based chain's e-club and you'll get a coupon in your inbox for $10 your bill next time you dine-in.
When: Ongoing
Rubio's Coastal Grill
The deal: Sign up for the Beach Club and you're getting a free taco to say cheers to your new friendship.
When: Ongoing
Wetzel's Pretzels
The deal: Download the Wetzel's Pretzels app, and you'll be gifted a free pretzel item from the pretzel shop. You'll also get a freebie on your birthday. Happy early birthday!
When: Ongoing
BJ's Brewhouse
The deal: Join the Premier Rewards Plus program, and they'll hook you up with a free Pizookie. (That's a deep-dish-inspired cookie if it wasn't immediately clear from the weird portmanteau.) Bonus: You'll get another free Pizookie on your birthday.
When: Ongoing
Black Angus Steakhouse
The deal: Join the restaurant's Prime Club, and you'll automatically get a free dessert. (You also get a free steak dinner on your first birthday after joining the club.)
When: Ongoing
Maggie Moo's and Marble Slab Creamery
The deal: Sign up for the rewards program -- Slab Happy Rewards -- and a free ice cream is headed straight for your mouth.
When: Ongoing
Corner Bakery
The deal: Get a free sweet when you sign up for Corner Bakery's e-club, which is basically just the email newsletter.
When: Ongoing
Papa Murphy's
The deal: Sign up for the take-and-bake chain's email offers, and you'll get a code for 25% off your next online order of $20 or more.
When: Ongoing
Bonefish Grill
The deal: Become a Bonefish Grill Insider (that's their rewards program), and you'll get 50% off your meal on every fourth visit.
When: Ongoing
