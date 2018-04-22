Travel

15 Stunning Photos of Earth to Help You Celebrate Earth Day

Aerial view of the eroded limestone pinnacles in Bemaraha National Park, Madagascar. | Frans Lanting/Mint Images/Getty Images

From picking up litter and recycling to reducing your household food waste and water usage, there are plenty of simple ways to go green for Earth Day. But if, for some reason, you can't find a way to celebrate the occasion this Sunday, April 22, then the very least you can do is enjoy and cherish our one and only home planet -- before it's too late.

To help you get started, we gathered several photographs that perfectly capture Earth's beauty. Spend some time looking at these images and thinking about what the Earth means to you. Then get off your ass and get out there to do something to protect it.

Astronauts capture the icy landscape from aboard the International Space Station (ISS) in Philippine Sea. | Barcroft Media/Getty Images
An ox cart on The Avenue of the Baobabs in Menabe, Madagascar, Africa. | Cultura RM Exclusive/Romona Robbins Photography/Getty Images
Yellowstone National Park's Grand Prismatic Spring spans over 300ft long and boasts an array of color that attracts people from all over the world. | Chase Dekker Wild-Life Images/Moment Open/Getty Images
The famous Mitre Peak rising from the Milford Sound fiord in Fiordland National Park, New Zealand. | primeimages/E+/Getty Images
Scuba diver over coral reef in the Andaman Sea, Thailand. | Georgette Douwma/Photographer's Choice/Getty Images
jimkruger/E+/Getty Images
A person enjoying the Northern Lights over a geothermal hot spring area in Hverarond, Iceland. | Arctic-Images/stone/getty images
Camels walk across the Liwa Desert, some 250 kilometers west of the Gulf emirate of Abu Dhabi. | KARIM SAHIB/AFP/Getty Images
A supercell thunderstorm moves across the country near West Point, Nebraska. | Mike Hollingshead/Corbis Documentary/Getty Images
Aerial view of Angel Falls in Guayana Region, Venezuela. | Martin Harvey/Photolibrary/Getty Images
Lava flowing from the Holuhraun Fissure Eruption by the Bardarbunga Volcano in Iceland. | Arctic-Images/DigitalVision/Getty Images
Aerial view of tropical island in Philippines with surrounding reef. | Ascent/PKS Media Inc./The Image Bank/Getty Images
Olkhon Island on Lake Baikal in Siberia, Russia. | Anton Petrus/Moment/Getty Images
Confocal microscopy of plants. | Fernan Federici/Moment/Getty Images
