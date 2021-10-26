We Could Be Living in a Giant Magnetic Space Tunnel

In case you woke up this morning not questioning our place in the universe and existence itself, here's some news: All of planet Earth might be swirling in a magnetic tunnel. According to Space.com, our solar system may be trapped in a magnetic tunnel.

Dr. Jennifer West, a research associate at the Dunlap Institute for Astronomy and Astrophysics at the University of Toronto, has suggested that two bright structures that can be seen on the edge of the solar system are actually connected.

The structures themselves, which look like bright spots in the sky, are not a new discovery. Scientists have been aware of them since the 1960s. But West was the one to posit that the two structures, which are shaped like long ropes and are magnetic, are actually connected like a tube.

"If we were to look up in the sky," explained West in a press release from the university, "we would see this tunnel-like structure in just about every direction we looked—that is, if we had eyes that could see radio light."

After mapping out the structures, West and her team estimate that the whole thing is about 1,000 light-years long and 350 light-years away from our solar system. The next step in this scientific discovery is to confirm their findings. The discovery of this structure could lead to more revelations about the Galactic magnetic field.

"I think it's just awesome to imagine that these structures are everywhere, whenever we look up into the night sky," West said.

Awesome, and a little bit terrifying.