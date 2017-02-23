NASA Just Discovered 7 Nearby Earth-Sized Planets That Might Support Life

NASA scientists have just discovered seven Earth-sized planets in orbit around a nearby dwarf star. There is a solid chance that they have water on them. Water could mean life. Life could mean intelligent life. Intelligent life could mean...friends? Or interplanetary conquerors! But we're getting ahead of ourselves. This is already really, really cool.

"This is the first time so many planets of this kind are found around the same star," said Michael Gillon, an astronomer at the University of Liege in Belgium, in a NASA press briefing. He's the principal investigator on the team observing the exoplanets (or: planets not in our solar system) and Trappist-1, the dwarf star they revolve around.