News Every Chain Serving Family Meals for Easter This Year Skip the kitchen and order out.

Easter lands on April 4, and if you're still thinking of having a special meal but don't feel like cooking, you've got options. A boatload of restaurants are putting together special family meal offers that will help you feed your crew without turning on the stove. No matter how many people you're trying to feed -- a group of three or four or a whole lot more -- there are family meal options that are on-theme and sound pretty good. (And, of course, if you're just looking to grab some food and not a giant spread, we've put together a list of the best Easter food deals as well.) We've pulled the menus from these restaurants together here to make a menu of the menus, making it easy for you to decide if you'd rather order from Rubio's Coastal Grill or if you're more in the mood for Dickey's Barbecue Pit. Here are the bet family meal options from chain restaurants this Easter.

Bahama Breeze If you're not into the standard fare, you can grab one of Bahama's family-style Caribbean Bundles To-Go. You get a choice of entrée, with a side, salad, and Cuban bread. The bundle serves up to four people and entrée options include Seafood Paella, Grilled Chicken with Cilantro-Crema, and more. Bertucci's The Easter package here comes with baked house rolls, salad, dessert (Mini Easter Cannoli), and a brick-oven pizza. It can be adjusted based on how many people you're feeding and starts at $10 per person. BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse For lunch or dinner, you can grab BJ's Prime Rib Bundle. It'll run you $95 and feeds four to six people with three pounds of prime rib, two family-sized sides, and a family-sized salad. Bonefish Grill From April 2-4, you can get a Mahi and Shrimp Family Bundle for $50. It will serve up to five people and comes with a House or Caesar Salad and your choice of family-style sides. Brio Italian Grille Pick up the Easter Package anytime over the weekend. You'll get a salad and a dessert, as well as your choice of Chicken Limone, Grilled Chicken Marsala, Pasta Brio, or Pasta Alla Vodka. You can get it to serve two people for $60, four for $96, or ten for $225. Buca di Beppo You can pick up any of Buca's Easter meal packages all weekend. You can feed five for as little as $55 or ten for as little as $100. There are a couple of options, but the Easter Package 1, for example, comes with bread, Cannoli, salad, and your choice of Lasagna, Baked Rigatoni, Spicy Chicken Rigatoni, or Shrimp Scampi. The Capital Grille Grab a three-course family-style meal for takeout at CG. It'll run you $275 for a spread that feeds four to six. You'll get a whole rack of Bone-In Filet, Field Greens Salad, Grilled Asparagus, Mashed Potatoes, and a freshly-made Flourless Chocolate Espresso Cake. Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen They've got family bundles on the menu this year. Check out the site to see some of the many options.

Dickey's Barbecue Pit Grab the Dickey's Classic Family Pack, which feeds up to four with a pound of pulled pork, a pound of brisket, barbecue beans, cabbage slaw, potato salad, six rolls, barbecue sauce, pickles, and onions. Eddie V's Prime Seafood The four-course Easter dinner can be ordered for two ($150) or four to six ($250). It'll set you up with Herb-Roasted Tenderloin or Chilean Sea Bass, Grilled Asparagus, Three Cheese Au Gratin Potatoes, and Bananas Foster Butter Cake. Fuzzy's Taco Shop If you'd like to switch it up a bit, Fuzzy's is serving up a Taco Family Meal. IT serves four to six for $35 or six to eight for $50. You'll get your choice of two meats, two sides, chips, salsa, queso, and all the fixings those tacos will require. Golden Corral Order by April 3 to pick it up on April 4. The Corral's Easter Meals To-Go promo gets you a bundle that feeds six to eight people for $65. You'll get glazed ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, two sides, a dozen rolls with honey butter, and some cake or pie. Maggiano's Little Italy The Easter Carryout Meal serves four to five people. You'll be able to get it from April 2-4. Though, anything picked up before April 4 will be cold so you can heat it on Sunday. Sunday pick ups will come hot. The meal comes with ten Mini Meatballs, two Caesar Salads, two orders of Mom's Lasagna, two orders of Fettuccine Alfredo, six pieces of Chicken Piccata, two slices of cheesecake, two pieces of Gigi's Butter Cakes, and Ciabatta Bread.

Olive Garden There are a handful of family-style meal options and the There are a handful of family-style meal options and the breadstick hub . The Family Bundle includes a large pan of Classic Lasagna, jumbo house salad, and, of course, breadsticks.

