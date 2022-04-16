Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Food on Easter
Easter isn't just for Peeps and glazed ham. There are lots of food deals you'll find this weekend.
Move over Flemish giants. This weekend, many people will honor the world's largest rabbit and it somehow isn't you.
Easter has arrived, and whether you celebrate the holiday or not, there's more than Peeps, Reese's eggs, and glazed hams in store for your belly. The holiday, which lands on April 17, prompts loads of restaurants to offer special deals that are a mix of offering a discount for stopping past the drive-thru window as you travel or offering an alternative to cooking a meal at home yourself. You're going to find offers from Carl's Jr., Friendly's, Pollo Campero, Panda Express, and many other restaurants.
Here are the best deals you're going to find on Easter.
Free Food on Easter
Carl's Jr. & Hardee's
The deal: Join the newly-launched rewards program to get your choice of a free Western Bacon Cheeseburger, Famous Star, or Hand-Breaded Chicken Sandwich.
When: Ongoing
KFC
The deal: Get a free KFC Chicken Sandwich with a purchase of at least $12 through the KFC mobile app.
When: Through June 5
Moe's Southwest Grill
The deal: If you're a rewards member, you can get a buy-one-get-one-free deal on the new Spicy Chicken at Moe's.
When: Through May 29
Friendly's
The deal: Try any of the 12 new items on the menu and you'll get a free medium sundae. That new slate includes the Jammed-Up Burger, Doritos Cool Ranched Chopped Cheese Burger (!?), Tex-Mex Alfredo Pasta, and more.
When: Through April 30
Pollo Campero
The deal: To celebrate its 51st birthday, Pollo Campero is dropping new deals weekly this month. This week, you can get a free side with your meal by using the code "HUNGRY."
When: April 12-18
SAJJ Mediterranean
The deal: Buy an entrée and a drink to get a free kids meal for kids 12 and under.
When: Saturdays and Sundays through April 30
Más Veggies Vegan Taqueria
The deal: The ghost kitchen offers free chips and salsa on any order of at least $10 when you order for pick-up. Though, that's not valid when ordering through third-party delivery services.
When: Ongoing
Food Deals on Easter
Hardee's and Carl's Jr.
The deal: Get two of both chains' new Panko Breaded Pollock Sandwich for $5.
When: Through April 19
Sonic Drive-In
The deal: Try the new Bacon on Bacon Quarter Pound Double Cheeseburger for $4.99 through May 1.
When: Through May 1
Carl's Jr. and Hardee's
The deal: The newly-launched rewards program will offer double points (the chains call them "Stars") when you sign up (and take advantage of a free sandwich in there while you're at it).
When: Through May 17
Panda Express
The deal: Try the recently-returned Wok Fired Shrimp and you'll get a free small a la carte entrée. Use the code "WOKFIRED." Now you're eating like a fast panda.
When: Through April 17
7-Eleven
The deal: Get any whole pizza -- that includes 7-Meat, Cheese, and Pepperoni -- for $5 through the 7NOW delivery app. Though, you can only get one per order.
When: April 17-18
Chili's
The deal: The Marg of the Month at Chili's is the Straw-Eddy 'Rita. For $5, you can grab one with Deep Eddy Lemon Vodka, Lunazul Blanco Tequila, strawberry puree, and sour.
When: Through April 30
Chuck E. Cheese
The deal: Grab a Spring Family Fun Pack, which comes with two large one-topping pizzas, one Unicorn Cotton Candy, a good bag, an activity sheet, and 250 E-Ticket vouchers for $35. It's only available for takeout or delivery.
When: Through April 24
Denny's
The deal: The Endless Breakfast promo is around for a couple of months with a plate that includes pancakes, scrambled eggs, and hashbrowns for $7.
When: Through June 21
Fatburger
The deal: Get free delivery on any order of at least $20 through the Fatburger site.
When: Through April 30
Red Lobster
The deal: Get Ultimate Endless Shrimp for $20.
When: April 15-17
Smokey Bones
The deal: Sign up for the loyalty program by Tax Day, and you'll get a coupon for $10 off a $25 dine-in or online order.
When: Through April 18
Cousins Maine Lobster
The deal: The Tax Day Pack with two lobster tails, tenderloin filets, and more can be mailed right to your house. You can take 15% off through Tax Day with the code "TAXDAY15."
When: Through April 18
Somos
The deal: All of its meal kits, including the Cinco de Mayo Kit, will be half-off through Cinco de Mayo.
When: April 15 - May 5
Local Deals on Easter
Billy's on the Beach - Newport Beach, California
The deal: The revamped happy hour includes an $8 island-inspired cocktail or wine, as well as apps like Billy’s Grilled Sausage Platter, Kahlua Pulled Pork Slider, Chicken Skewers, and Chowder Fries
When: Tuesday through Sunday, from 3-6 pm
Want more food deals?
Here's our huuuuuuuge running list of all the free food you can get right now, as well as the best pizza deals, reward programs, birthday freebies, gift card offers, food delivery offers, alcohol delivery deals, and perks for getting your vaccination against COVID-19. If you want a little more than, say a free taco, we also have you covered with a long list of meals you can get at fast food chains under $5. You're welcome.