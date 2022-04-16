Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Food on Easter

Photo courtesy of Billy's at the Beach

Move over Flemish giants. This weekend, many people will honor the world's largest rabbit and it somehow isn't you. Easter has arrived, and whether you celebrate the holiday or not, there's more than Peeps, Reese's eggs, and glazed hams in store for your belly. The holiday, which lands on April 17, prompts loads of restaurants to offer special deals that are a mix of offering a discount for stopping past the drive-thru window as you travel or offering an alternative to cooking a meal at home yourself. You're going to find offers from Carl's Jr., Friendly's, Pollo Campero, Panda Express, and many other restaurants. Here are the best deals you're going to find on Easter.

Food Deals on Easter Hardee's and Carl's Jr.

The deal: Get two of both chains' new Panko Breaded Pollock Sandwich for $5.

When: Through April 19 Sonic Drive-In

The deal: Try the new Bacon on Bacon Quarter Pound Double Cheeseburger for $4.99 through May 1.

When: Through May 1 Carl's Jr. and Hardee's

The deal: The newly-launched rewards program will offer double points (the chains call them "Stars") when you sign up (and take advantage of a free sandwich in there while you're at it).

When: Through May 17 Panda Express

The deal: Try the recently-returned Wok Fired Shrimp and you'll get a free small a la carte entrée. Use the code "WOKFIRED." Now you're eating like a fast panda.

When: Through April 17 7-Eleven

The deal: Get any whole pizza -- that includes 7-Meat, Cheese, and Pepperoni -- for $5 through the 7NOW delivery app. Though, you can only get one per order.

When: April 17-18 Chili's

The deal: The Marg of the Month at Chili's is the Straw-Eddy 'Rita. For $5, you can grab one with Deep Eddy Lemon Vodka, Lunazul Blanco Tequila, strawberry puree, and sour.

When: Through April 30 Chuck E. Cheese

The deal: Grab a Spring Family Fun Pack, which comes with two large one-topping pizzas, one Unicorn Cotton Candy, a good bag, an activity sheet, and 250 E-Ticket vouchers for $35. It's only available for takeout or delivery.

When: Through April 24 Denny's

The deal: The Endless Breakfast promo is around for a couple of months with a plate that includes pancakes, scrambled eggs, and hashbrowns for $7.

When: Through June 21 Fatburger

The deal: Get free delivery on any order of at least $20 through the Fatburger site.

When: Through April 30 Red Lobster

The deal: Get Ultimate Endless Shrimp for $20.

When: April 15-17 Smokey Bones

The deal: Sign up for the loyalty program by Tax Day, and you'll get a coupon for $10 off a $25 dine-in or online order.

When: Through April 18 Cousins Maine Lobster

The deal: The Tax Day Pack with two lobster tails, tenderloin filets, and more can be mailed right to your house. You can take 15% off through Tax Day with the code "TAXDAY15."

When: Through April 18 Somos

The deal: All of its meal kits, including the Cinco de Mayo Kit, will be half-off through Cinco de Mayo.

When: April 15 - May 5

Local Deals on Easter Billy's on the Beach - Newport Beach, California

The deal: The revamped happy hour includes an $8 island-inspired cocktail or wine, as well as apps like Billy’s Grilled Sausage Platter, Kahlua Pulled Pork Slider, Chicken Skewers, and Chowder Fries

When: Tuesday through Sunday, from 3-6 pm