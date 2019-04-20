Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Food on Easter

This year you might have missed the slow approach of Easter since every mention of Easter eggs just has you looking for another Game of Thrones cameo you missed. Nonetheless, Easter is here in all its brunch-y, Easter egg hunt-y, person dressed as a giant rabbit glory.
Like damn near every holiday, restaurants across the country are running specials that could land you a little free or cheap food, whether you're just looking for a brunch spot or you're driving and hoping to snag a free coffee on the road. You'll find deals from Arby's, Wendy's, Pilot Flying J, Sizzler, and many other restaurants.
Here's a look at everywhere you can find free or cheap food on Easter.
Free Food for Easter
Pilot Flying J
The deal: To celebrate the launch of its new app, you can get a totally free drink every day in April through the app. The drink will change daily and you can only redeem a drink once per day, but it will be available at all of the chain's more than 750 locations. (Today's special isn't going to be beer.)
When: April 5 - May 2
Arby's
The deal: Sign up for the chain's email list and you'll get a coupon that earns you a free signature sandwich (Arby's Reuben, Loaded Italian, Smokehouse Brisket, or any of its Gyros) with the purchase of a drink. The coupon lasts for just a week, though.
When: Ongoing
Stop & Shop
The deal: All Stop & Shop locations will have a golden egg hunt for kids. An egg will be hidden in the store. If a child finds it, they'll get a prize by bringing it to an employee.
When: April 5-21
Wendy's
The deal: Order through DoorDash's mobile app and you can get a free small Frosty with the purchase of a Spicy Chicken Sandwich Combo. Just use the code "HOUSEWENDYS." (It's a Game of Thrones reference, kind of, because this deal is only available on Sundays.)
When: Sundays through May 19
The Cheesecake Factory
The deal: Place an order of $30 or more through DoorDash with the code "SPRINGTREAT" and you'll get a free slice of Reese's Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake Cheesecake or Hershey's Chocolate Bar Cheesecake.
When: Through April 21
Slater's 50/50
The deal: Kids get a free meal off the kid's menu with the purchase of any adult entrée.
When: April 21
Daphne's
The deal: All 21 California locations are serving up a free kids' meal with the purchase of an adult entrée.
When: April 21
Kung Fu Tea
The deal: Download the new Kung Fu Tea app, then visit kungfutea430.com to claim a free drink offer. Claim it by April 30 and you can redeem the offer in-store from April 30 through May 14.
When: Claim by April 30
Logan's Roadhouse
The deal: Head to the company's Facebook page or website to grab a coupon. It'll allow your kids to eat for free with the purchase of a meal for an adult.
When: April 20-21
Food Deals for Easter
Cicis Pizza
The deal: Pick three items for $3.99 each when you're ordering food to-go over Easter weekend. You can pick from any of these: medium one-topping pizza, 24-count cheesy bread, 20-count cinnamon rolls, or 24-count of brownies.
When: April 19-21
Bonefish Grill
The deal: The restaurant is offering bottomless mimosas and bloody marys for your Easter pleasure.
When: April 21
Wienerschnitzel
The deal: Happy Easter, everyone. Have a $2 order of chili cheese fries.
When: April 21
Sizzler
The deal: Parents who dine at Sizzler over Easter weekend will get a coupon for a free kids meal that can be used between April 22 and May 5.
When: April 18-21
Fresh Brothers
The deal: With a discount code, you can save some good dough on pickup orders. Get $5 off orders of at least $20 ("PICKUP5"), $10 off orders of at least $35 ("PICKUP10"), or $15 off orders of at least $50 ("PICKUP15").
When: April 21
7-Eleven
The deal: In a Pokémon-related promotion, 7-Eleven has $1 small coffees, medium cold brews, and medium Slurpees.
When: Through May 21
Melt Shop
The deal: In honor of National Grilled Cheese Month -- because it's always something -- Melt shop has made the Notorious CHZ. It's a triple-decker grilled cheese with cheddar, Muenster, and pepper jack with a brick cheddar cheese spread, truffle mayo, and three slices of parmesan-crusted bread. It's on sale all month starting at $6.99.
When: Through April 30
BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse
The deal: BJ's is offering free delivery with no service fees if you order delivery through its website.
When: Through May 5
Tijuana Flats
The deal: With the purchase of any regular-priced entrée for adults, you can get a kids meal for $1.99 when you mention this promotion.
When: April 20
P.F. Chang's
The deal: Order online or in-restaurant for $10 off an order of $50 or more.
When: April 13-21
Denny's
The deal: Order through the Denny's on Demand app, and you'll get free delivery all weekend.
When: April 19-22
Local Food Deals for Easter
Cantina Laredo - Bloomington, Minnesota
The deal: The Mall of America-based location is offering free meals for kids with the purchase of an adult entrée.
When: April 21
Flour & Barley - Las Vegas, Nevada & Waikiki, Hawaii
The deal: The "Hanging with my Peeps" pizza sounds a bit like a familiar monstrosity, only it's probably edible. For $19 you'll get a large mushroom pizza with two Peeps on top.
When: April 21
