Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Food for Easter

By Published On 04/11/2020 By Published On 04/11/2020
Courtesy of Grimaldi's

We do posts about food deals for holidays pretty regularly. But due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the deals have been different over the month or so. If you're "eating out," you're really eating in and ordering delivery or going to pick up the meal yourself. 

Easter lands on Sunday, April 12 and there are definitely still food deals to be found even if everything looks a little different right now. Because of that, we've split the offers into two separate posts. This one has more traditional offers you can swing through a pick up. It's a lot like how these posts look under normal circumstances. The other one is collecting restaurants that are allowing you to pick up an entire spread for Easter or Passover to feed the possibly more limited crew celebrating at your house. Here, you'll find offers from Grimaldi's, Red Lobster, and many others. 

Here are the best food deals you'll find Easter weekend. 

Free Food on Easter

Red Lobster
The deal: Order subside or pickup through RedLobster.com and you can get a free dessert with an order of at least $30. Just use the code "Lobster90."
When: Through April 12

Grimaldi's Pizzeria
The deal: Place an order for carryout of at least $40 and you'll get a free slice of cheesecake. 
When: April 12

Shake Shack
The deal: Place an order of at least $20 through Postmates and get a free ShackBurger with the code "SHACKUP."
When: Through April 12

Firehouse Subs
The deal: Buy a medium or large sub with chips and a dessert and you'll get a free medium sub when you flash this coupon or mention the deal over the phone. 
When: Through April 19

Food Deals on Easter

Fresh Brothers
The deal: The pizza shop is bringing back its Matzah Pizza with pizzas starting at $7.
When: Through April 16

Red Robin
The deal: Buy an entrée at certain locations and you can get a kids meal for $1.99.
When: Through April 12

Courtesy of Ike's Love and Sandwiches

Other Food Deals Available on Easter

Cousins Subs
The deal: You can get a free seven-and-a-half-inch sub when you sign up for Cousins Club. Plus, if you're a Cousins Club member and place an online order, you'll get double points.
When: Ongoing

Smashburger
The deal: Order $20 worth of food through Uber Eats and you'll get a free children's meal. That includes their choice of a hamburger, cheeseburger, or chicken tenders with fries and a drink.
When: Through April 20

KFC
The deal: In partnership with Seamless and Grubhub, KFC is eliminating delivery fees right now. It's a little easier to get those secret herbs and spices at your door. 
When: Through April 26

Firehouse Subs
The deal: All Firehouse Rewards members are getting double points on carryout orders placed through the app. Additionally, through the end of April, you can get a free kids' combo with the purchase of a medium or large sub with this coupon at participating locations. 
When: Through April 30

BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse
The deal: Place an order for at least $19.95 and you'll get a free Pizookie and a $0 delivery fee when you order through the restaurant's site or mobile app. Use the code "PIZOOKIE."
When: Through April 30

BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse
The deal: Get half-off a large pizza with the code "HALFOFF" or get a $6 take-home entrée with a $9.95 purchase. There's a limit of three of the cheap meals per order.
When: A limited time

Panda Express
The deal: Starting April 6, Panda Express is moving to a streamlined menu with fewer options. However, you can still take advantage of the Family Meal deal that gets you two large sides and three large entrées for $20.  That deal is available through the Panda Express site or mobile app. 
When: Through April 17

Dickey's Barbecue Pit
The deal: At locations across the country, you can get free contactless delivery. 
When: Through April 30

Elevation Burger
The deal: Ordering through Uber Eats this week will land you free delivery. 
When: Through April 13

Denny's
The deal: Delivery is going to be free when you order through the Denny's website. 
When: Through April 12

Melt Shop
The deal: Kids can get a free melted sandwich when they stop by for takeout. It's limited to one sandwich per child, per visit.
When: Through April 20

Ike's Love & Sandwiches
The deal: With the purchase of a regular Ike's sandwich, a kids meal will cost just $5. 
When: Through April 15

Panera
The deal: Get free delivery on orders of $15 or more through the Panera app or website. Drop in the code "FREEDELIVERY" to get the deal. 
When: Through April 15

Taco Cabana
The deal: Spring is coming (here, maybe?) and you can celebrate with a $4 Tito's Green Apple.
When: Through April 14

Smokey Bones
The deal: Get a free kids meal with the purchase of any entrée. 
When: A limited time

The FruitGuys
The deal: Just because you're stuck inside doesn't mean you can't have fresh fruit. The fresh fruit delivery service is offering 25% off orders in April with the code "House25." Select areas are also eligible for free delivery.
When: Through April 30

Olive Garden
The deal: The pasta chain is now offering alcohol delivery with $15 bottles of wine, $10 six-packs, and $3 White Claws. 
When: Ongoing

The Capital Grille
The deal: Get free delivery on wine and champagne.
When: Ongoing

Farmbox Direct
The deal: On your first order of fruits and veggies from the mail-order produce company, you can get 20% off the complete order with the code "Immune20."
When: Through April 28

Head over here to find even more free food delivery deals or check out this list of all the places healthcare workers can get free food right now.

Want More Free Food?

Here's our huuuuuuuge running list of all the free food you can get right now, as well as the best reward programs, birthday freebies, gift card offers, deals on food for kids, food delivery, and alcohol delivery deals you'll find. If you want a little more than, say a free taco, we also have you covered with a long list of meals you can get at fast food chains under $5. You're welcome.

Additionally, we've put together a list of places offering free food to healthcare workers and first responders during the COVID-19 outbreak. 

Dustin Nelson is a Senior Staff Writer at Thrillist.