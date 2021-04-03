News Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Food on Easter There's a lot more than Peeps out there.

Courtesy of Boston Market

When you think about food on Easter, there are two directions things usually go. You're either thinking about glazed ham and a big spread with family. Or you might be thinking about Easter candy like jelly beans. Okay, that's an over-simplification. There are more than two options, but those are two of them. In fact, it's a good thing that there's more to the culinary side of the holiday than pigs and Peeps. Restaurants all over the country and rolling out big family meal options as well as some straight up deals for those just looking to grab a delicious lunch on a Sunday in April. To help you lock in your meal plan, we've pulled together the best Easter food deals, with offers from Boston Market, Taco John's, BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse, PDQ, and a whole lot more. Here are the best food deals you'll find on Easter.

Free Food on Easter PDQ

The deal: Buy a meal, bowl, or salad and get a free kids meal on Easter. That'll be available at all locations except ones situated in stadiums and airports.

When: April 4

The deal: Order from Uber Eats to get buy-one-get-one-free Regular Teriyaki Chicken Bowls every night when there are March Madness games taking place.

When: April 3-5 Boston Market

The deal: The rotisserie chain is offering free kid meals. No purchase is required at all. Kids 12 and under can just grab a free one.

When: For just a little while Taco John's

The deal: The launch of its new value menu includes the option to grab a free Chicken, Bacon Guacamole Street Taco when you order any Pepsi product through the Taco John's app.

When: Through April 5 Buffalo Wild Wings

The deal: If a March Madness game goes into overtime, you can score six free boneless wings. You just have to place an online order within 30 minutes of the game finishing or check into your local BWW through the Blazin' Rewards app. Once you've done that, you'll get free wings in your account the following day.

When: Through April 5 El Pollo Loco

The deal: If your order hits the $15 mark, you'll get a free order of chips and guac through Grubhub.

When: Through April 5

Food Deals on Easter Qdoba

The deal: It's offering free delivery on days when March Madness games are being played. You'll just have to hit the $15 minimum.

When: Through April 5

The deal: Get a $0 delivery fee on any order of at least $10.

When: Through April 6 BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse

The deal: Grab a Pizookie—basically a gigantic cookie—for $5 for takeout or delivery with the code "5PIZOOKIE." That includes flavors like Strawberry shortcake, Hot Fudge Brownie, and Salted Caramel. Though, you're not getting that deal through any third-party apps.

When: April 2-4 Auntie Anne's

The deal: On March Madness game days, you can nab free delivery when you order through the Auntie's website or the alliterative Pretzel Perks app.

When: Through April 5

Local Food Deals on Easter Junior's Restaurant - Brooklyn, New York

The deal: You can snag a cupcake-sized version of the shop's beloved cheesecake if you flash your COVID-19 vaccination record card at the Flatbush Ave. location.

When: Through May 31

Photo courtesy of Jinya Ramen Bar

Ongoing Food Deals Available on Easter Olive Garden

The deal: The pasta chain is now offering alcohol delivery with $15 bottles of wine and $10 six-packs. You have to order food to get alcohol, and the deal is only available where local laws permit.

When: Ongoing

The deal: Get a large two-topping pizza for $9.99 or a large three-topping pizza (or specialty pizza) and a medium Chocolate Chip Pizzert for $17.99.

When: Through May 1 B.GOOD, Del Taco, Checkers, D'Angelo Grilled Sandwiches, DiBella Subs, Dickey's Barbecue Pit

The deal: If your order hits the $15 mark on Grubhub, you'll get free delivery as part of the service's March Madness promo.

When: Through April 5 BurgerFi

The deal: A $30 order through Grubhub comes with free delivery.

When: Through April 5 Rusty Bucket

The deal: There's a March Madness meal bundle that feeds 2-4 for $50. You'll get a Cheese Blanket Nacho, a pizza, an order of wings, and a bucket of beer. (Add $10 if you want those beers to be any kind of craft beer.)

When: Through April 5 Jinya Ramen Bar

The deal: Get a $0 delivery fee through Doordash as long as you hit the $20 order minimum.

When: Through April 4 Auntie Anne's

The deal: For March Madness, the pretzel hub has a Free Throw Bucket Special that includes a "Basketball Bucket" full of Pretzel Nuggets or Mini Pretzel Dogs and two medium drinks. It'll run you $21.99.

When: Through April 5 Dickey's Barbecue Pit

The deal: Get free delivery when you order online through the Dickey's site or mobile app when you select the "Doorstep Drop Off" option.

When: Through September Dickey's Barbecue Pit

The deal: To celebrate eight decades of slinging meat, it's offering something called the Anniversary Meal. You get a Classic Pulled Pork Sandwich with Double Berry Cobbler and a side for $8.80.

When: Through December 31, 2021

