EasyJet Just Canceled Hundreds of Flights This Summer

If your European summer includes a quick and cheap connection at London Gatwick to hop over to another location, you might need to double check your travel plans. EasyJet, the budget airline, confirmed to the BBC that it has canceled 1,700 flights spanning July, August, and September.

The airline's affected flights are all flying in or out of London Gatwick during that time. EasyJet cited "constrained airspace" for the cancellations, according to BBC. Another major contributing factor is air traffic control issues, which have been a headache for airlines across Europe and in the US throughout 2023.

So far, about 95% of passengers who were on canceled flights were already rebooked—if you plan on using the airline this summer, you'll want to double-check if these cancellations have affected you and if any of your scheduled flights have changed.

These changes come as travel to and within Europe continues to reach historic highs, and EasyJet will not be the only airline impacted by planned airline and air traffic control worker strikes and shortages.

"We have therefore made some pre-emptive adjustments to our program consolidating a small number of flights at Gatwick, where we have multiple daily frequencies, in order to help mitigate these external challenges on the day of travel for our customers," an EasyJet spokesperson told BBC. "Customers whose flights are affected are being informed, with 95% of customers being rebooked onto an alternative flight and all customers provided with the option to rebook or receive a refund."