Friday's Sky Bonanza Includes Full Moon, Eclipse and Comet

NASA has said the eclipse will peak at 7:43 p.m E.T., which has the eclipse occurring just at moonrise for most of North America. It may be seen to be shaded gray as early as 6:14 p.m. Of course, as is the case with any eclipse, the moon will be full.

Not too long after the eclipse, Comet 45P/Honda-Mrkos-Pajdusáková will make its closest approach to Earth. Though it's been visible in the sky for the last couple months using binoculars or a telescope, under clear conditions it will be visible to the naked eye as it passes just 7.4 million miles from where you stand.

The comet will be at its closest around 10:30 p.m. E.T. Around 3 a.m., the comet and it's blue-green glow will be visible near the constellation Hercules. It'll remain in view to telescopes until the end of the month and then not again until 2022 when it passes by once again.