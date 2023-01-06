These New Sailings Will Take You Through Tropical Paradises in 2023

Two of my resolutions for 2023 are to reduce my environmental footprint and to travel more. Unfortunately, those two objectives are often diametrically opposed. But there are ways to keep the environment in mind and still see more of your world. Aurora Expeditions, a climate-neutral travel company, is expanding its offerings to warm-weather destinations in 2023.

Sailings include trips to Costa Rica, the Panama Canal, Cape Verde, the Canary Islands, and the Azores. Aurora Expeditions offers an alternative to large-vessel cruises. The ships each hold a little more than 100 passengers, and each is named after famous conservationists. Here are details on these trips, which depart in April of this year.

Costa Rica and The Panama Canal trip runs from April 20 to May 30. The ship will depart from Costa Rica, stopping in Cartagena, Colombia, with stops in Manuel Antonio National Park and opportunities to see sloths, spiders, and other rare wildlife. You can currently save 15% on the booking, with fares starting at $11,130.75.

The Cape Verde, Canary Islands & Azores trip is between April 16 and 30. The journey will take travelers through volcanic islands, where they can whale watch, hike, bird watch, and visit multiple UNESCO World heritage sites. This sailing departs and ends in Lisbon, Portugal. This trip is also currently 15% off, with sailings beginning at $9,036.

While these definitely aren't budget trips, if you're looking for a more unique experience that you haven't already seen 500 times on your Instagram feed, this might be the type of trip to consider this year.