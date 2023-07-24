Demand for Eco-Friendly Travel Is Surging

As the world keeps heating up faster and faster and people regale us with stories about being trapped on airplanes in triple-digit temperatures with no air conditioning for hours on end, more people are going to become aware of the climate crisis that is upon us. Not everyone is going to take this information lying down in despair, like Margot Robbie's Stereotypical Barbie in that one scene from the Barbie movie.

In new data from Velotric, an e-bike company, nearly one in six Americans are planning to take green, eco-friendly vacations this summer. That means focusing on sustainability, prioritizing more eco-friendly cities, and seeking out ways to reduce your carbon footprint even as you max out your credit card for summer fun. In fact, Google searches for eco-travel have increased by 200% in the past year.

Where exactly might these folks be heading? Velotric collected information to curate a list of the most sustainable destinations in the 50 most populous cities in the US using data from Yelp, TripAdvisor, and AirNow. Velotric looked for the number of beaches, campgrounds, sustainable hotels, farmer markets, recycling facilities, and thrift stores per 100,000 residents. From this, Velotric determined that Long Beach, California; San Francisco, California; and Miami, Florida are the greenest US travel destinations this summer.

Check out all of the eco-centric data below. Looking for more earth-conscious travel inspiration? The Offset has all the tools you need to plan your most sustainable vacation yet.