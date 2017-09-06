Ed Sheeran Has a Theory About What Happened to His 'Game of Thrones' Character

When Ed Sheeran made the unlikeliest of cameos in the season seven premiere of Game of Thrones, the meme-worthy singer's presence alone managed to inflame Twitter. Everyone on the internet with an opinion thought Sheeran's shtick as a singing solider in the Lannister army was a gimmicky ploy meant to grab headlines. (The ridicule wasn't really that unfounded).
But luckily for members of the outrage-tweeting mob who wanted him disemboweled, Sheeran is convinced his character already met an untimely demise in the cruel world of Westeros. As to speculation surrounding whether he survived the episode's "loot train attack," Sheeran revealed in an a recent interview that it's more likely his character has already been offed: "We were all quite young, those soldiers," Sheeran told MTV. "I doubt I'm going to survive for that long, to be honest, when there are dragons in the world."
The singer's self-awareness is welcome, given that death is rampant in GoT, and people with kind and gentle persuasions don't typically last long in the crux of battle. Moreover, the pop star claims he's satisfied with his brief foray into the Lannister army.
"No one wants to see me come back... I wanted to be a cameo in it, and I've done the cameo," he said. "I'm cool with it, though. I enjoyed it."
Of course, this sounds like a disheartening statement from our dear friend Ed. But when you're an international musical sensation and best friends with Taylor Swift, a short-tenure on GoT isn't the end of the world.
